Mumbai crime watch: Man impersonating cop held for duping over 30 people

Mumbai: The Vile Parle police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly duping over 30 people by impersonating a cop. The accused, identified as Jafarali Sayyad, has over 30 cases of theft, cheating, and cheating by impersonating cops that had been registered against him. He was wanted in at least five new cases registered against him in the last few months.

The Vile Parle police were investigating a case registered in the second week of November. According to the police, two men on a scooter allegedly took a woman's gold chain by impersonating cops and escaped. When police scanned the CCTV footage of the area, they suspected the role of Sayyad and his associate Kasim Ali. The police tried to search their residences. However, both had already escaped to avoid arrest.

While searching for the duo, Vile Parle police received a tip-off that Sayyad would come near Khalapur on Friday, and accordingly, a trap was laid and the police team nabbed him. "With his arrest, at least five fresh cases have been solved three were registered in Vile Parle police station while the other two were registered in Andheri and Chembur police station," said Alka Mandave, senior inspector of Vile Parle police station. The police are now searching for his associate Kasim Ali who is still at large.