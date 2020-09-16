Mumbai Crime Watch: Kalyan couple cheats farmer of ₹19L, booked

An offence has been registered against a couple from Kalyan town of Thane district for allegedly cheating a farmer of over Rs 19 lakh, police said on Wednesday.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against Aslam Shaikh (40) and his wife at Mahatma Phule police station on Monday, senior inspector N K Bankar said.

Shaikh had placed an order for a large consignment of pomegranates from a farmer from Vadgaon Kandali in Junnar tehsil and upon delivery, had issued a cheque for around Rs 19.45 lakh from his wife's bank account, the official said.

However, the cheque got dishonoured for want of sufficient funds and the accused started giving the farmer evasive replies, prompting him to file a complaint, he said.

While Shaikh has been arrested, hunt is underway for his wife who is absconding, the official added.