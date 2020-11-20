Mumbai crime watch: Hubli man booked for impregnating 15-yr-old girl

The Malabar Hill police has registered an offence of rape after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown person at her village in Hubli in Karnataka. The incident came to light when the girl was brought to Mumbai for medical examination.

According to the police, the girl, a resident of Mumbai was brought to Mumbai by her parents after she started showing a paunch. She was taken to hospital in Malabar Hill. However, after her medical examination, doctors at the hospital alerted the police that the girl was six months pregnant. The girl's father works at Panvel and brought the girl to Mumbai after consulting a friend who stays in Malabar Hill area.

After the hospital alerted the cops, the police reached the hospital. During the investigation, it was revealed that a local boy from her village used to assault her sexually. After taking her mother's statement, the Malbar Hill police registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of rape and under the relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

We have registered a zero FIR and transferred it to Vidyanagar police station in Hubli, said the police.