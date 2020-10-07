Mumbai Crime Watch: History sheeter assaults meat vendor in Bhandup

The Bhandup police are looking out for a history sheeter after he allegedly slashed the throat of a meat vendor who refused to give him protection money. The accused identified as Kalya Guddu had been externed from the city limits for two years, however, he used to return to the area, managing to give the police a slip.

On Monday, 35-year-old Rafiq Qureshi a meat vendor from the area was returning to his home in Sonapur, Bhandup. At around 1.30 pm he encountered Guddu who was accompanied by his brother Abdul Yusuf Shaikh, 20, alias Ballu. According to the police, the two allegedly demanded Rs. 5,000 from Qureshi. However, when he refused there was an argument between them. When Qureshi continued to refuse to give protection money, the accused slashed his neck with a knife and escaped.

The victim managed to informed his family members who then rushed him to the nearby MT Agarwal Hospital. The incident was reported to the cops, who registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt in order to commit extortion and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have arrested Abdul while search for Guddu is currently underway, said an officer.