Mumbai crime watch: Five bizarre cases today

Lately, there is a rise in crime rate in Mumbai. There has been a rise of 22 per cent in rape cases in Mumbai and 51 per cent in instances of sexual assault from 2014-15 to 2018-19, according to the NGO Praja Foundation.

According to the report, there has been a spurt of 22 per cent in rape cases and 51 per cent in sexual assaults from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Moreover, of the reported rape/sexual assault cases in 2018-19, 69 per cent victims were below the age of 18 years, the NGO said in a statement on Thursday. It said in the financial year 2018-19, 784 rape cases were registered in Mumbai, in which 540 victims were below 18 years of age.

Here's a quick look at five bizarre cases of today:

Unemployed man arrested for raping 25-year-old lawyer

A 27-year-old unemployed man was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a 25-year-old lawyer. the accused has been identified as Sanket Deshmukh, who hails from Pune and staying in Kanjurmarg as he came to the city in search of a job. The have said that Deshmukh met the woman, a lawyer by profession, at a party he was invited to, in Malabar Hill, through a common friend, where both consumed alcohol. The woman has alleged that Deshmukh took advantage of her inebriated state and raped her.

Dressed as guest, thieves target Mira Road weddings

Recently there has been a rise of thefts at the wedding grounds and banquet halls in the Mira Road-Kashimira belt. This has become a cause of worry for the Thane (rural) police and are on the lookout for the gang who are targeting people at wedding and reception ceremonies. One such minor suspect recently struck at a swanky wedding lawn in Mira Road and robbed a hand bag containing gold ornaments and valuables worth more than Rs 4 lakh. The entire sequence of events, which has been captured by the close circuit television (CCTV) cameras, indicate the involvement of a well-dressed boy who seem to be well-versed in etiquettes required at high-profile gatherings.

Teen abuses 12-year-old boy in Kurar, sent to remand home

Last week, a 13-year-old boy was taken in custody by the Kurar police after he lured a 12-year-old boy to a public garden and sodomised him. The victim complained to his parents and the police were informed. After examining the CCTV footage outside the garden, police nabbed the juvenile accused and sent him to a remand home.

Two murder vegetable vendor over price of peas in Mankhurd

The police arrested two men for allegedly beating a 30-year-old to death for selling vegetables at 'high' prices in Mankhurd. According to the police, the accused have been identified as Abhijit Dhumal and Sahil Karade, both residents of Mankhurd, a report in Mumbai Mirror read. Police said, around 3pm on Monday Dhumal and Karade visited the victim, Ramkhilan Yadav's stall and inquired about the rate of green peas. The report said Yadav cited the market rate – Rs 100 per kg – but the accused got agitated and started abusing the victim. This led to an argument and Dhumal and Karade allegedly started beating Yadav and one of them also hit him with a belt. Yadav then collapsed and the accused fled the spot. The report said passersby took Yadav to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Man on run for 7 years held by Mumbai Police in theft case

A 32-year-old man, who was on the run since seven years after allegedly stealing gold ornaments worth Rs 68.2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh cash from a jeweller's house here, has been arrested by Mumbai Police's crime branch, an official said on Wednesday. Sandeep Dauji Sharma, a native Mathura in Uttar Pradesh who was currently staying in Vile Parle area here, was nabbed on Monday when he was trying to sell the gold ornaments to some person, he said.