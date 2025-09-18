Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Andheri West

Versova Police register FIR against influencer Ansh Chopra for performing dangerous bike stunts in Andheri West | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Versova police have registered an FIR against Ansh Chopra, 25, for allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a street in Andheri West, which could have endangered people.

The stunt was shot at Lokhandwala on September 12. The case was registered on September 18, and a notice has been issued to him. The accused is a social media influencer and resides in Versova.

Complaint Filed with Video Evidence

According to the police, the complainant, Bharat Shreedhar, 50, a resident of Santacruz East and an employee of a private company, was at the police station when an eyewitness, Sanjay Waghmare, arrived and showed Chopra’s Instagram reel to the officers.

The reel shows Chopra riding a bike (MH 02 GM 7842), performing stunts and simultaneously speaking in “Bambaiya” Hindi. He allegedly performed the stunt on Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, riding the motorcycle dangerously in a way that could have harmed himself and other road users.

Police Register Case Under BNS Sections

The police recorded the complainant’s statement and registered a case against Chopra under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury to any other person) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

