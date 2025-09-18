 Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Andheri West
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Andheri West

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing Dangerous Bike Stunts In Andheri West

The Versova police have registered an FIR against Ansh Chopra, 25, for allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a street in Andheri West, which could have endangered people. The stunt was shot at Lokhandwala on September 12. The case was registered on September 18, and a notice has been issued to him.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
article-image
Versova Police register FIR against influencer Ansh Chopra for performing dangerous bike stunts in Andheri West | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Versova police have registered an FIR against Ansh Chopra, 25, for allegedly performing stunts on his motorcycle on a street in Andheri West, which could have endangered people.

The stunt was shot at Lokhandwala on September 12. The case was registered on September 18, and a notice has been issued to him. The accused is a social media influencer and resides in Versova.

Complaint Filed with Video Evidence

According to the police, the complainant, Bharat Shreedhar, 50, a resident of Santacruz East and an employee of a private company, was at the police station when an eyewitness, Sanjay Waghmare, arrived and showed Chopra’s Instagram reel to the officers.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: MHADA Launches ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot To Provide Instant Citizen Services
Mumbai News: MHADA Launches ‘Mhaadasathi’ AI Chatbot To Provide Instant Citizen Services
Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)
Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In Virar (East)
'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
'Yeh Main Kyun Bataaunga Aapko': Kuldeep Yadav's Hilarious Reply To Reporter Goes Viral Ahead Of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video
CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank
CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies & Yes Bank

The reel shows Chopra riding a bike (MH 02 GM 7842), performing stunts and simultaneously speaking in “Bambaiya” Hindi. He allegedly performed the stunt on Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, riding the motorcycle dangerously in a way that could have harmed himself and other road users.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Reel Shoot Gone Wrong! Panic In Navi Mumbai As Hand Seen Hanging From Car Boot, Police Finds It Was...
article-image

Police Register Case Under BNS Sections

The police recorded the complainant’s statement and registered a case against Chopra under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way that endangers human life or is likely to cause injury to any other person) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In...

Palghar Crime: 16-Year-Old Boy Booked Under POCSO Act For Allegedly Raping 15-Yr-Old Classmate In...

CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies &...

CBI Files Chargesheet In 2 Cases Relating To Fraudulent Transactions Between ADA Group Companies &...

Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Maharashtra News: Mandvi Police Bust Illegal Cattle Transport Racket Near Shirsad Phata In Vasai

Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Maharashtra News: IMA’s One-Day Token Strike Draws Mixed Response

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing...

Mumbai Crime: Versova Police File FIR Against 25-Year-Old Social Media Influencer For Performing...