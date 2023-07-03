Mumbai Crime: Tuition Teacher Held For Obscene Acts With Teen

Representational Image |

Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police have arrested a tuition teacher for committing obscene acts with a 16-year-old girl student. The accused had been sexually abusing and threatening the victim during tuition sessions. The victim had been going to his house, who allegedly knew the victim’s father, to receive tuition for many years.

Whenever the victim resisted his obscene acts, he would beat and abuse her. It was revealed that he had even beaten her when she was talking to a male school friend.

The constant abuse and beatings had taken a toll on the victim, who eventually confided in her family. They approached the LT Marg police and registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police arrested the accused based on the victim's complaint.

