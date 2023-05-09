Man from Haryana held for sexual assault on teen friend in Mumbai

Man from Haryana held for sexual assault on teen friend | Representational image/ Pixabay

Mumbai: A 19-year-old woman who came to Mumbai for a film shoot was allegedly assaulted on Sunday night at a five-star hotel by a 38-year-old businessman ‘friend’ accompanying her; both are residents of Haryana. He has been identified as Vikas Rawat. The Marine Drive police have registered a case of rape, assault and intimidation on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

As per the victim, she was beaten up by Rawat, knifed on her face and sexually assaulted by inserting the knife handle in her genitals. The two were staying at a five-star hotel in Nariman Point when a fight broke out between the two and Rawat attacked her. She approached the police on Monday night.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police presented Rawat in the court where he was remanded in police custody.