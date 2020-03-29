Mumbai Crime: Shopowner booked for selling hand sanitizer at a premium

Mumbai: MHB police have booked a medical shop owner for allegedly selling a bottle of hand sanitiser for Rs 630. The Central government has capped the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of sanitisers at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle, having declared it an essential commodity. According to the police, Santosh Singh, 21, a resident of Ashokvan in Borivli went to the Care World Medical and General Store in Borivli to buy a hand sanitiser. The shopkeeper gave him a 500ml bottle worth Rs 630. Singh reminded him of the government resolution on hand sanitisers but the shopkeeper insisted he pay Rs 630. Singh then approached police and registered an offence against the shopowner.

"We have booked the owner, Manji Dhuri, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of disobeying public servant's lawful order (188)," said an officer from the MHB police station. Amid the rising number of CoVID-19 cases, Mumbai Police have been conducting raids to curb hoarding of masks and hand sanitisers.

On Saturday, Unit 6 of the crime branch unit seized 5,000 bottles of hand sanitisers worth Rs 2.5 lakh from a residential flat in Mahim. During the operation, the crime branch arrested Vraj Gaurang Dhariya, 20, Jainam Haresh Dedhiya, 21 and Neeraj Rajnikant Vyas, 49. The three were allegedly hoarding sanitisers in the flat and were selling them at prices well over the MRP.