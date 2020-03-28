Mumbai Weather: Expect temperatures to rise by 2-3°C over next few days

Mumbai: Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3° Celsius in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The rise in temperature is being attributed to easterly winds. However, thunderstorm warnings too have been issued for Maharashtra in the next three days.
Saturday was hot and humid, with minimum temperature at 25° C and the maximum daytime temperature was 36° C.
“Easterly winds will cause a rise in maximum temperature and humidity levels. As Mumbai is a coastal city, temperatures will not exceed 38° C,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD. “Further, thunderstorms, rain and lightning are likely in the interior parts of Maharashtra,” he said.
Health experts have advised residents, who are already mostly indoors on account of the lockdown, to drink enough water to avoid dehydration. “Considering that moisture levels and temperatures are both high, it can lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion,” said doctors.
Doctors said that sudden changes in the temperature provide ideal conditions for flu causing pathogens. “With alteration in temperature and additional factors like air pollution and humidity, health is affected,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant general physician, Bombay Hospital.
Doctors have also advised people to pay heed to the symptoms of seasonal influenza such as cold, cough and fever, as the symptoms are similar to those of coronavirus. Already, patients are at the ready, given the awareness about the new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19.They are going to outpatient departments of hospitals at the slightest flu-like symptoms.
“We are sensitising people using pamphlets and hoardings, to approach doctors in case of symptoms similar to seasonal viral infections, as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Padmaja Keskar, executive health director, BMC.
