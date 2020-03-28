Mumbai Weather: Expect temperatures to rise by 2-3°C over next few days

Mumbai: Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3° Celsius in the coming week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The rise in temperature is being attributed to easterly winds. However, thunderstorm warnings too have been issued for Maharashtra in the next three days.

Saturday was hot and humid, with minimum temperature at 25° C and the maximum daytime temperature was 36° C.

“Easterly winds will cause a rise in maximum temperature and humidity levels. As Mumbai is a coastal city, temperatures will not exceed 38° C,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, IMD. “Further, thunderstorms, rain and lightning are likely in the interior parts of Maharashtra,” he said.