Mumbai Crime: Probe Launched After 'Fake' Letter Levels Rape Allegations Against Police Officers | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai police has initiated an inquiry into a letter allegedly written by eight women constables, levelling serious allegations of rape, sexual harassment and corruption against three officials of its motor transport department.



The purported letter seeking action against Deputy Commissioner of Police and two police inspectors of the motor vehicle department was addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Mumbai Police Commissioner, earlier last month.

It stated that the three officials had taken them to their official residences in official vehicles and sexually assaulted them. A senior officer in Mumbai Police said that since, the allegations against the three senior officials were serious in nature, the department initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Eight women constables questioned

"When the eight women constable were called for questioning, they denied having written any such letter and signatures on the letter are fake," the official said.



Stating that the letter is fake and all the signatures were forged, a Mumbai Police official said, "We are now looking to identify the person who and why sent the letter," the officer added.

Police said, "We will find out who has played this mischief and take strict action against that person."