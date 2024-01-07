Mumbai: Mysterious WhatsApp Letter Alleges Rape Of Women Police Constables

Representational photo |

A mysterious letter allegedly circulating on WhatsApp has reached some police stations in Maharashtra, making horrific allegations about the rape of eight women police constables deployed in the Mumbai jurisdiction. The Free Press Journal obtained a copy of the letter, which is reportedly pinned down by the eight constables, accusing three senior police officers at the Motor Transport Unit (MTU) of sexually exploiting and abusing them.

The letter, addressed to apex authorities including the Chief Minister of the state, Mumbai Police Commissioner, Additional Police Commissioners, and Deputy Police Commissioners, was also sent to local police stations, including one at Matunga. It claims that the senior officers impregnated the eight constables, threatened them, and blackmailed them using explicit photos and videos.

Constables deny accusations

However, upon verification, the Free Press Journal found that the allegations in the letter were false. The constables mentioned in the letter denied the accusations, emphasising that their seniors treated them with respect. Some constables attempted suicide due to the distress caused by the false accusations, as the letters reached their families and friends via WhatsApp.

“It is so embarrassing and humiliating,” said one of the WPCs whose name was mentioned in the first line of the letter. She said, “Everything is bogus, not one thing is real. Our seniors treat us like WPC and sisters, with utmost respect and dignity. Saying such things about them is firstly wrong and defaming. Second, it is also humiliating to us (WPCs), as now the copies of the letters are reaching our family and friends via WhatsApp.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another victim added, “Some among us tried to commit suicide as their family started questioning them about the contents found in the letter. Some were married, some were engaged, some were mothers, and you know how society looks at a woman when news like this emerges?”

Seniors' clarification

Speaking to FPJ, one of the senior officers (whose name is mentioned as a predator), posted at MTU Nagpada unit, said, “My wife is receiving the letter on her WhatsApp. My family is asking me questions but I’m keeping my calm as I know I didn’t commit whatever the letter states I did. When we do good work, there are always people who get pricked by it, and this is that situation.”

The Mumbai police officer said, “At first it felt horrific but as I kept reading and noticed the signature, I realised it was bogus. The signatures look like it was signed by one person and not eight. Whatever is mentioned on it, needs to be verified and the correspondent should be questioned to know his motive, followed by strict disciplinary actions.”

The eight WPCs will be soon visiting the Mumbai CP’s office and are also meeting the administration department. They are planning to initiate serious action against the sender of the letter.