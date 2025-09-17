Mumbai Crime: Police Crack ₹2.7 Crore Robbery Case; Mastermind And Accomplices Arrested From Multiple States

Mumbai Police Crime Branch cracks ₹2.7 crore finance company robbery, arrests mastermind and accomplices | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have once again demonstrated their expertise in cracking crimes, this time solving a sensational robbery worth ₹2.7 crore. The Crime Branch not only unearthed the conspiracy but also arrested accused from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The breakthrough came through a mobile phone conversation and call data records (CDR) that exposed the plot. The second accused, Baijnath Yadav alias Pintu Yadav, also a driver, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till September 22.

Driver’s Complaint Raises Suspicion

The case began on September 11, when a driver lodged a complaint at VP Road Police Station. He claimed that while seated in a car near the police station with a bag of cash, a group of men threatened him at gunpoint, made him inhale chloroform, tied him up inside the vehicle, and fled with the money. The driver said the stolen cash belonged to a finance company and initially pegged the amount at ₹50 lakh.

CCTV Footage and CDR Expose Conspiracy

However, investigators soon grew suspicious as CCTV footage revealed no such incident. Detailed scrutiny of the footage showed no one pointing a gun at the driver, contradicting his statement.

Further probe into the driver’s phone CDR revealed conversations with the first accused, Abdul Rahim Shaikh, before the incident. This raised doubts about the driver’s role, leading to his arrest.

Accused Tracked Across States

Crime Branch officials then traced the movements of the accused. CCTV showed the driver comfortably walking for about 15 minutes before boarding a taxi near Charni Road Station, which later headed towards the western suburbs.

Tracking the taxi through multiple signals, police followed it up to Worli, after which it went off the grid. By monitoring the suspects’ mobile locations, police finally arrested mastermind Abdul Rahim Shaikh from Indore. A resident of Mumbra, Thane, his interrogation led to the arrest of more accomplices.

Loot Worth ₹2.7 Crore Unearthed

Police later discovered that the actual loot amounted to ₹2.7 crore, not the ₹50 lakh initially reported. The finance company had collected the cash from multiple locations and stored it in the vehicle. The accused, acting on insider information from the driver, hatched the conspiracy and executed the robbery.

Court Proceedings Underway

Third accused Munish Paul has been arrested from Pratapgarh. Shaikh and paul were present at the Spot, where crime scene happened. Second accused Baijnath alias Pintu Yadav already detained as a suspected, today he has arrested and produced before Esplande Court. The Court sent him into Police Custody till 22 September. Third accused Munish Paul will be produce before Esplande court tomorrow.

