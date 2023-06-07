Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Lover's Husband, Buries Body In Ghodbunder

Picture for representation |

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife’s lover as he was against their relationship. The killer later packed his body in a gunny bag, loaded it on his scooter, travelled all the way from Borivali to Ghodbunder Road, and buried it in the woods. To make it look like a suicide, the killer then sent a message from the victim’s mobile phone to his contacts along with a video of a lake to give the impression that he jumped into it.

On June 2, the victim’s wife Urmila Devda reported her husband missing at Samta Nagar police station. Urmila informed the police that she and some of her relatives received a message from the victim Dinesh Posaram Prajapati, where he was saying that he is committing suicide because of a mistake he made earlier. The video had a shot of a lake, she said in her statement.

Police investigation led to victim's body

The police subsequently started looking for Prajapati. They found a CCTV footage that showed Dinesh entering a house in the Rajendra Nagar area in Borivali East, along with a man and only the other man exited with a gunny bag, which he placed on his motorcycle and then drove off. Police learnt that the suspect Sureshkumar Mangilal Kumawat had an illicit relationship with Prajapati’s wife Urmila, which later he confessed, police said on Wednesday.

Murder made to look like suicide

Kumawat told police that he had gone to have “talks” with Prajapati on June 1 but their conversation escalated into a fight during which he hit Prajapati with a hammer. Their fight was mostly about Kumawat’s affair with Prajapati’s wife. Kumawat said to the police that whenever he visited Rajasthan via road for business purposes, he would notice the isolated jungles by the road at Ghodbunder – which prompted him to take the body there for burial. He buried the body in the mangroves, between trees from where he switched on Prajapati’s phone and sent messages to everyone, to make it the look like suicide. The Samta Nagar police, with the help of Kashimira police, recovered the body and sent it for postmortem at the Shatabdi Hospital.

A case has been registered against Kumawat and he has been charged with offences including 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code among others.