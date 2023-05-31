Mumbai News: Four arrested for 20-year-old's murder on Bandra playground

Representative Image

Mumbai: Police have arrested four people for allegedly murdering a 20 year-old on a playground in Bandraon Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, Salim Pathan (30) is the kingpin of the crime. He was accompanied by Abdullah Shaikh (19), Umar Khan (21) and Shohib Shaikh (20).

Ibrahim Shaikh, the deceased, was close to a man arrested in connection with another recent murder in the area and the attack on Shaikh could be part of a feud between two gangs, said an official.

The accused had used a sharp knife to stab Shaikh’s neck multiple times. A passerby saw him lying in a pool of blood and alerted police.

Shaikh, a resident of Patel Nagari in Bandra (West), had been missing since Tuesday night but it was not clear how he ended up on the playground, the official said.

Around three weeks ago, a 23-year-old man was murdered in Bandra over an old dispute, and a person was arrested in the case, the official said.

Shaikh was apparently very close to this accused, he said, adding that further investigation was on.

