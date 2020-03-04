Mumbai Crime: Man kills grandmother over argument in Nagpur

Nagpur: A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his grandmother by smashing her head with a heavy stone in Nagpur city on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when Lucky Sundar Ganveer (20) attacked his grandmother Raulabai Ramdas Ganveer (70) at their home in Manavta Nagar slums in Gittikhadan, an official said.

The accused lived with his parents, sister and grandmother, he said, adding that the victim would often reprimand Lucky for beating up his sister.

Raulabai was alone in the house when the accused came home in an inebriated state and attacked her with a heavy stone after she questioned his drunkenness, the official said.

Lucky then phoned his friend and told him that someone had killed his grandmother, following which the police were alerted, he added.

On being interrogated, the accused confessed to killing the elderly woman and was booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.