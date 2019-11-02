Mumbai Crime: Man killed by neighbour after being stopped from urinating at door

In a shocking incident, on Thursday a man was killed and his wife was injured after they stopped two auto drivers from urinating in front of their shop in Malad.

According to Mid-Day, the police are now on a lookout for two auto drivers who fled after killing a man and injuring his wife. The incident took place at Vasri Hill around 3.50 am, where the deceased Nandlal Kanojia has an ironing shop and lived with his wife Urmila and son Niraj, 22. The accused, identified as Amit Saurabh, lives in the same area.

Being angry about stoping the auto drivers from urinating, one of the auto drivers initially stabbed Urmila thrice in her chest and abdomen. Nandlal rushed outside after he heard Urmila's scream and that is when the auto driver attacked him. Later neighbours rushed for Kanojia's help and grabbed the weapon from the driver's hand.

Later, neighbours took the couple to Shatabdi hospital where the doctors declared Nandlal dead and Urmila was immediately referred to Nair Hospital. Urmila is said to be in a critical condition. A police officer from Malad police station told the leading daily, "Around 3.50 am Urmila woke up to fetch water from the community tap and saw Amit urinating in front of their ironing shop. She screamed at Amit, who appeared to be drunk, and he attacked her with knife he was carrying. She was badly hurt and screamed for help. Nandlal woke up and rushed out to help his wife, but Amit attacked him, too." The cops after scanning the CCTV footages identified one accused, while the identity of the other auto driver is not yet known.