Mumbai Crime: Man booked for hate messages on WhatsApp

Bhayandar: Think twice before sending or forwarding any type of hate messages on social media platforms. The Bhayandar police have booked a 45-year-old man on charges of posting hate messages about corona pandemic on communal lines in a WhatsApp group.

This despite repeated warning and advisories issued by the Thane (rural) police refraining citizens from posting, sharing or forwarding hate messages or misleading content on social platforms which could provoke enmity on grounds of religion, nationality, race, language and other grounds of discrimination.

Meanwhile the accused who is said to be an active member of the group has been booked under the relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, IPC and Information Technology Act. The police have seized the mobile phone of the accused, for further investigations.