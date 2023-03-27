Mumbai Crime: Man assaults, tries to smother woman on parked scooter in Malad; video surfaces

Mumbai Crime: Man assaults, attempts to smother woman on road in Mumbai's Malad | Screengrab

In a shocking incident reported from Mumbai's Malad area, a man on a scooter was seen assaulting a woman who was seated beside him.

The couple was seated on a scooter parked on a seemingly busy road in Malad.

In the 21-second footage, the man who is dressed in formal attire can be seen attempting to smother the woman and assaulting her. He is also seen yelling at her even as she tries to maintain her composure. It seems the woman is known to him but this can't be confirmed.

The video was uploaded by Twitter user @sayyamjain6425, who wrote, "Please take serious action and keep patrolling or else anything can happen anyday."

He added that the number plate of the vehicle was not visible in the footage.

While responding to the incident, the Mumbai Police asked the user to share the exact location where the incident took place.

The incident comes weeks after Mumbaikars celebrated International Women's Day.

Youth repeatedly slaps girl at Versova beach

A similar incident was reported in January 2023, when a youth was seen hitting a girl at Versova beach.

The video was posted by a Twitter user, who tagged the Mumbai Police Twitter handle and asked for their help. After the tweet, Mumbai police replied to the girl that has informed the main control room about it.

The incident took place in broad daylight. Despite there being people around, the youth seemed unfazed and continued to assault the girl.

Crimes against women on the rise

Women's safety in Mumbai is a recurring topic. In December 2022, the Free Press Journal reported that crimes against women had been on the rise.

Registration of cases for crimes against women and children rose from 5,497 in 2021 to 6,133 in 2022, according to the Mumbai Police Crime Report, a 11.5% increase as compared to 2021.

There was a period when Mumbaikars were proud that women were the safest in the city. Women could even go alone at night in the metropolis, unlike in cities such as Delhi. Unfortunately, these events indicate that things have changed.

The city must reclaim its status, which requires increased awareness among Mumbai residents about the protection of women.