Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested For Running Over Pedestrian On Bhulabhai Desai Road

A 26-year-old man, driving an SUV ran in inebriated state, ran over a pedestrian on Bhulabhai Desai Road near Sagar Building in south Mumbai. The pedestrian died in the accident.

Gamdevi Police arrested Raunak Samir Ganatra (26) for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was driving the car at a high speed at 1:20 am on Monday when Anshu Kumar Rai (22), a taxi driver by profession, was walking on the side of the road. Ganatra ran over Rai and the car was dragged for 20 feet.

Accused tried to flee

After running over Rai, Ganatra also rammed two taxis, a sedan and a pick-up tempo, leaving one of the tax drivers injured.

Following the accident, Ganatra tried to flee the scene but was caught by other taxi drivers. Meanwhile, beat marshal Rohidas Bhawari who was patrolling took the accused in custody. A police van was called for Rai and was taken to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Rai was a resident of Sitamarhi district of Bihar and lived with his friends in Mahalaxmi. Married six months ago, Rai was a taxi driver and would park his vehicle at Bhulabhai Desai Road before heading home. Even on Sunday, he was going home after parking the taxi there.

A Gamdevi police officer said that Ganatra had consumed alcohol at Mitron's restaurant in Fort on Sunday night. After consuming alcohol, Ganatra headed to his home in Vile Parle in his SUV.

Blood sample taken

According to a source, Ganatra was accompanied by two women in the car at the time of the accident. The two allegedly left after the accident.

Following his arrest, Ganatra was taken to JJ Hospital where his blood sample was taken and sent to the forensic lab in Kalina for testing.

Police officer Rupesh Valanju, who is investigating the matter, said that Ganatra was presented in the court, where the court sent him to police custody till August 3.

Ganatra is currently unemployed and his father is a businessman.

