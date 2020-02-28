Mumbai Crime: Gang uses fake documents to buy furniture

Mira Road: Thane Rural police have come across a curious case of a trio who bought furniture from local showrooms. They availed consumer loans from finance companies after presenting fake documents and identity proofs.

An official from the risk department of a reputed institution, which finances consumer durables loans smelled a rat. He lodged a complaint with the Naya Nagar police on Wednesday.

The official first raised the alarm about a potential fraud when he stumbled upon multiple identity documents including- Aadhar and Pan Card with fake names, but with the same photograph.

The documents were used to avail EMI’s to purchase furniture worth more than Rs. 1.12 lakh from three showrooms in Mira Road.