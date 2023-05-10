 Mumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him

Mumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him

As per statement from the victim, the accused had threatened to kill the girl earlier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him | Representational image

The Mumbai police has formed four teams to nab the disco jockey (DJ) who stabbed his girlfriend and her male friend with a knife after he had bumped into her at a club in Andheri where she was out for a birthday party with a group of friends.

Both the boy and the girl are said to be in a stable condition, reported TOI. As per Vakola police, the accused had a small knife in his keychain with which he attacked the two. The incident had occurred on May 7 at around 5 am near Holy Cross Community Centre in Santacruz (East) and since then the man is absconding. The police had waited for accused Sameer Sheikh near his Mumbra home but he did not come back to his house.

As per statement from the victim, the accused had threatened to kill the girl earlier. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

Read Also
Palghar: Five arrested for two stabbing incidents in Boisar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Nitish Kumar set to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday; 'need for Opposition...

Mumbai: Nitish Kumar set to meet Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree on Thursday; 'need for Opposition...

Navi Mumbai News: PMC holds draw for reservations for town vending committee

Navi Mumbai News: PMC holds draw for reservations for town vending committee

Navi Mumbai News: Cops nab 30-year-old man from APMC; seize 1.5 kg of marijuana

Navi Mumbai News: Cops nab 30-year-old man from APMC; seize 1.5 kg of marijuana

Navi Mumbai: PMC takes action against unauthorised hawkers across Panvel

Navi Mumbai: PMC takes action against unauthorised hawkers across Panvel

Mumbai-Goa Highway Jan Akrosh Committee organises bike rally in Kharghar for timely completion of...

Mumbai-Goa Highway Jan Akrosh Committee organises bike rally in Kharghar for timely completion of...