Mumbai Crime: DJ stabs girlfriend, her male friend in Santacruz; 4 police teams formed to nab him

The Mumbai police has formed four teams to nab the disco jockey (DJ) who stabbed his girlfriend and her male friend with a knife after he had bumped into her at a club in Andheri where she was out for a birthday party with a group of friends.

Both the boy and the girl are said to be in a stable condition, reported TOI. As per Vakola police, the accused had a small knife in his keychain with which he attacked the two. The incident had occurred on May 7 at around 5 am near Holy Cross Community Centre in Santacruz (East) and since then the man is absconding. The police had waited for accused Sameer Sheikh near his Mumbra home but he did not come back to his house.

As per statement from the victim, the accused had threatened to kill the girl earlier. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC including attempt to murder, intentional insult and criminal intimidation.

