Bombay HC Restrains Use Of ‘Jio’ Trademark For Taxi Services, Grants Interim Relief To Reliance Industries

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has granted an interim injunction in favour of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), restraining certain parties from using its registered ‘JIO’ trademark for taxi services being offered under the domain name www.jiocabs.com.

Prima Facie Case Established

Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, on Tuesday, granted the interim protection observing that Reliance had established a strong prima facie case and that continued use of the well-known brand by unauthorised parties could cause serious harm to its goodwill.

“The continued usage of a well-known and protected brand name would indeed cause grave injury,” the court said, adding that “considering the mending of ways by the Defendants, even the balance of convenience would be in favour of grant of the ad-interim relief.”

Arguments By Reliance

Advocate Vinod Bhahat, representing Reliance, argued that it is the registered proprietor of the ‘JIO’ mark, which is protected across multiple classes. The company contended that the use of the mark ‘Jiocabs’ and the associated domain name amounted to trademark infringement and passing off. The website and its promotional material allegedly used names, logos, and artistic elements identical or deceptively similar to Reliance’s registered marks.

History And Evidence

RIL informed the court that it had adopted the JIO mark in 2016 and obtained registrations dating back to 2011 and 2012. The company described the mark as a “well-known trademark”, supported by extensive evidence including screenshots, WhatsApp conversations, and promotional images showing active misuse of its brand identity.

Defendants’ Conduct Noted

Although the defendants had altered some content following receipt of a legal notice, Reliance submitted that they continued to hold and operate the disputed domain name, thereby perpetuating confusion among consumers.

The court noted that despite being served, the defendants had not entered an appearance. However, it acknowledged that they appeared to have “mended their approach” by shifting to a new name, though the domain name www.jiocabs.com was still active.

Interim Relief Granted

Having considered the rival marks, labels, and the conduct of the parties, the court held that an urgent interim order was justified. The bench restrained the defendants from using the ‘JIO’ mark, the impugned domain name, or any logos, labels, or artwork identical or deceptively similar to Reliance’s trademarks or copyrighted material.

Next Hearing

The defendants have been permitted to file their affidavit in reply within four weeks. The matter is kept for further hearing on November 28, 2025.

