Mumbai Crime: Close aide of gangster Fahim Machmach arrested for extorting money from builder

A close aide of gangster Fahim Machmach was arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for allegedly extorting money from a businessman from Agripada.

According to Hindustan Times, a look-out circular has been issued for Machmach’s aide, Ahmedraja Afroj Vadhariya, 24, a resident of Virar, and he was arrested on Monday when he arrived from Dubai. The complainant is a builder with a second business of importing electronics items from China and Dubai. Around three years ago, the complainant partnered with one Ashfaq Rafiq Towelwala. The complainant alleged that Towelwala owed him Rs 15.5 lakh which he was trying to get back.

But, on June 12, the complainant received a phone call from a person who claimed to be the gangster Fahim Machmach. The complainant alleged that, on the phone call, the gangster told the complainant that Towelwala’s friend Ahmed [Vadhariya] had taken up the issue. The caller also threatened the complainant and warned him against asking for his money, either from Towelala or Ahmed. Subsequently, the complainant received threatening phone calls from Vadhariya on June 13, 16. These calls were recorded.

After this, the businessman then filed a complaint against Towelwala, Machmach, and Vadhariya. An officer told the leading daily that Vadhariya was arrested after he arrived at Mumbai airport from Dubai. His voice matched that of the call recordings. During investigation, cops found out that Vadhariya kept a tab on activities of various businessmen and also looked after the finances of Machmach’s gang in Mumbai. Cops have said that Vadhariya had been managing this work from Dubai since 2016 and was in close touch with Machmach. Vadhariya and others accused have been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).