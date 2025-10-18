Mumbai Crime: Builder Booked For Unsafe Construction Practices In Mulund

Mulund Police initiate legal action against Lohitika/Properties LLP over alleged unsafe construction at Nahur Village | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mulund Police have registered a case against Lohitika/Properties LLP for alleged negligence during construction work, endangering public safety. The action was taken following a complaint filed by Ranjit Sahebrao Bongane, 34, a Sub-Engineer with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Observations of BMC Sub-Engineer

According to the FIR, Bongane is currently serving as a Sub-Engineer at the Building Proposals Department, Raj Legacy, near Paper Mill, LBS Road, Vikhroli (West). On September 18, he received a call from the T-Ward office of the BMC regarding unauthorized and unsafe construction work underway in their jurisdiction.

Safety Violations Noted at Construction Site

The complaint states that at Plot No. 10, New CTS No. 514A, 514B, and 514C, Nahur Village, a construction project by Lohitika/Properties LLP was found to be in progress without following mandatory safety measures.

Insufficient Safety Barricades

Upon visiting the site, Bongane observed that the standard 35-foot-high tin safety barricade required for such construction was not installed. Instead, only a 15-20-foot-high barrier had been erected, which was deemed insufficient to ensure safety.

Legal Action Initiated

The FIR further alleges that this negligence could pose serious risks to human life and personal safety. Despite being issued a notice on September 18, the developers reportedly failed to address the safety concerns.

Also Watch:

Police Investigation Underway

Following Bongane’s formal complaint, the Mulund police have booked Lohitika/Properties LLP under Sections 125 and 290 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/