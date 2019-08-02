Mumbai Crime: 9-year-old girl raped in her house in Virar by man who claimed to be delivery boy

In a shocking incident, on Tuesday, a 9-year-old girl was allegedly raped in her house in Virar by a man who claimed to be a delivery boy.

According to the Indian Express, the incident took place at Virar in the intervening night of July 30-31. The girl was alone in the house at the time. The girl was sleeping in her house when an unidentified person around 8 pm rang the doorbell. When the girl opened the door, the man claimed to be there for delivery and asked her to get water. That is when the man attacked the 9-year-old girl. He took the minor to an adjoining room in the house, where he gagged and raped her before fleeing. The man allegedly raped her in her parents’ bedroom and warned her not to tell anyone.

After the incident, the girl was so scared she didn’t tell her parents when they returned. But she started crying the next morning, after which her mother questioned her. The cops have said that the girl’s mother lodged complaint on Wednesday after her daughter refused to step outside the house. A senior police officer told the leading daily, “The girl was severely traumatised under the belief that the man would return, so she refused to leave the house and didn’t let her mother go as well.”

An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Virar police station on a complaint by the victim's mother.