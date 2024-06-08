Mumbai Crime: 7 Held For Murdering Youth, Injuring 3 Others Over Family Dispute In Chunabhatti

Representational Image | File

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man was killed by his relatives over a family dispute, leaving three more severely injured in the Chunabhatti area of eastern Mumbai. According to the Chunabhatti police, the main reason behind the family dispute is one of the women named Saba Khan – who was thinking about remarriage which was opposed by the family. On Friday evening when Saba’s maternal uncle Arif Umar Khan (29) came to Saba’s house in Kurla to take her along to shop for clothes.

The present family members at Saba’s house saw Arif and immediately started stone pelting to shoo him away. The seven members are Aman Shamim Khan (20), Mohammad Yunus Shaikh (28), Sama Shaikh (28), Sana Khan (21), Shakeel Raza Shaikh (23), Hussaina Younis Shaikh (49) and Salman Shaikh.

However, they did not stop there. In fact, in the early hours of Saturday, the gang reached Arif’s house in Chunabhatti where he was assaulted and the other family members of Arif – who were trying to defend Arif got injured during the same.

The seven accused were carrying knives which were used to stab Imran Salim Qureshi (19), Asif Umar Khan (26) and the deceased victim Adnan Salim Quereshi (24) – who couldn’t survive the injuries. Police arrested all the seven on Saturday evening. Further probe in the matter is on, said the police.