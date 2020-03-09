Mumbai Crime: 54-year-old karate instructor arrested for molesting 12-year-old girl

The Sion police has arrested a 54-year-old karate instructor for allegedly sexual assaulting a 12-year-old girl student.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Friday in the ports room of the school in Sion. The accused also tried to molest the girl by visiting her house.

The police arrested the accused after the 12-year-old girl's mother filed a complaint with the police. Acting on the complaint the police arrested the accused on Friday itself under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.