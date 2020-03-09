Mumbai: Eight-year-old girl molested by auto-driver, accused arrested

The incident took palace on Friday evening around 7 pm, when two students were going for the dance class.

According to the victim, suddenly a man came from behind and grabbed her leg while her friend went ahead, the accused then touched her inappropriately.

The girl somehow managed to escape and rushed to her class.

She narrated the incident to her teacher who came looking for the accused, however, he was escaped by then.

The teacher then registered an offence at Samta Nagar police station.

During the investigation police took the CCTV footage in which the accused was captured, the images from the CCTV grab was circulated among the locals as well.

“On Saturday evening the accused again came in the same area, locals identified him, however, when accused spotted the locals approaching he tried to escape, but he was caught at the nakabandi near Kandivali railway station.

According to the police, “Mishra is an auto driver and lives at Appapada in Kurar village, we have learnt that he may have been involved in three to four similar case in the past, however, no complaint was filed against him”.