 Mumbai Crime: 40-Year-Old Gujarati Film Actor & Producer Booked Under POCSO For Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl
Taking advantage of the girl, who was alone in a hotel room in Andheri, the accused molested her on Monday.

Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 09:16 PM IST
Representational photo | Freepik

The DN Nagar police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Gujarati film actor and producer for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old girl under the pretext of offering her an opportunity to work in a film. A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Accused acquainted with victim's uncle

The minor is a resident of Gujarat. The accused also hails from Gujarat but currently stays in Andheri. The accused was acquainted with the victim’s uncle. The girl had introduced herself to the accused in the hope that she would be given an opportunity to act in a film. Taking advantage of the girl, who was alone in a hotel room in Andheri, the accused molested her on Monday.

Police registers case

Following the minor’s complaint, the police registered a case under section 354 (assault with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 8 (commits sexual assault), 12 (commits sexual harassment upon a child) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

A senior police official, Milind Kurde, said, “The man claims to be an actor and producer from Gujarat. He assaulted the girl in a hotel room.”

