Mumbai Crime: 38-Yr-Old Woman Arrested For Cheating E-Commerce Company Of ₹35.88 Lakh

The Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police have arrested a 38-year-old woman for allegedly cheating an e-commerce company, her ex-employer, of Rs35.88 lakh. The accused, Sujitha Lambture, worked for the firm from September 2017 to September 2022, while her alleged fraud came to the fore during an audit after she resigned.

According to the police, Lambture, a Worli resident, worked as an executive assistant at the e-commerce company located in the BKC. During her five-year tenure, she allegedly created and submitted fake bills using logos of hotels and restaurants to claim reimbursements. An employee discovered forged documents on the laptop provided to her by the office.

The company found logos of various eateries in the Recycle Bin on her laptop, suggesting that Lambture submitted fake bills for expenses she had not incurred, said the cops.

An FIR was registered against Lambture for cheating and criminal breach of trust. She was arrested on October 25 and remanded to judicial custody.