Mumbai Crime: 35-year-old homemaker arrested for circulating obscene video of woman who had affair with her husband

On Thursday, a 35-year-old homemaker was arrested for alleged circulating an obscene video of a woman who had an affair with her husband.

According to Mid-Day, the husband is absconding and the 38-year-old woman, who filed the complaint against the homemaker, works as an actor in the film industry. The 35-year-old homemaker met the man in 2016 when she was going some family issues and he offered to help her. Later they both got into an affair and 2018 the man made a video call to the complainant on WhatsApp. The woman told cops that she didn't knew she was being filmed and later her cousin shared the same video with her.

Later, when the woman confronted the man he said that he told her that his wife had made it public when she came across it on his phone. The woman also confronted his wife who threatened to share the video with more people. The complainant then went on to change her residential address and stopped communicating with the couple. Later, she got a call from her relatives and friends, who informed her that they had received the same video. After which the woman registered a case and a homemaker, was arrested last Thursday.