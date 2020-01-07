Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old duped of Rs 3.77 lakh after agreeing to work as a gigolo

A 23-year-old Borivali resident was duped of Rs 3.77 lakh after he signed up on a dubious dating website. The 23-year-old was cheated after he agreed to work as a gigolo.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the 23-year-old is a hotel management graduate who had quit his job with a travel company in November last year. He was looking for jobs online that is when discovered the dubious dating website. The website popped up while he was searching for jobs online on December 23. The police complaint states that the website had photographs of several women and a button that led to a registration form.
The victim filled up the form and the next day he received a call from a woman, who identified herself as Riya from the website and allegedly offered him a job as a gigolo for a handsome salary. The woman asked the 23-year-old to transfer Rs 1,025 as a registration fee. After transferring the registration fee, the woman later sent him three photographs of three purported clients and asked him to choose. An officer told the leading daily that, the 23-year-old was told that he would be paid Rs 2 lakh for three hours of work.
But the woman later allegedly persuaded the man to transfer different sums of money over the next week, the total amount which was transferred was Rs 3.77 lakh. The man asked the woman to set up a meeting on December 31 to fix up a meeting with his client. The woman later asked the man to transfer more money and when he refused, she threatened to expose him. After this, the man approached the police and filed an FIR.
