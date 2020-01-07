Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old duped of Rs 3.77 lakh after agreeing to work as a gigolo

The victim filled up the form and the next day he received a call from a woman, who identified herself as Riya from the website and allegedly offered him a job as a gigolo for a handsome salary. The woman asked the 23-year-old to transfer Rs 1,025 as a registration fee. After transferring the registration fee, the woman later sent him three photographs of three purported clients and asked him to choose. An officer told the leading daily that, the 23-year-old was told that he would be paid Rs 2 lakh for three hours of work.

But the woman later allegedly persuaded the man to transfer different sums of money over the next week, the total amount which was transferred was Rs 3.77 lakh. The man asked the woman to set up a meeting on December 31 to fix up a meeting with his client. The woman later asked the man to transfer more money and when he refused, she threatened to expose him. After this, the man approached the police and filed an FIR.