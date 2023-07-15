 Mumbai Crime: 3 Booked For Cheating Army Man, 5 Others With Lure Of Cheap Cars
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: 3 Booked For Cheating Army Man, 5 Others With Lure Of Cheap Cars

Mumbai Crime: 3 Booked For Cheating Army Man, 5 Others With Lure Of Cheap Cars

The complainant army man was allegedly introduced to the accused by another ex-army man.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: 3 Booked For Cheating Army Man, 5 Others With Lure of Cheap Cars | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Byculla police have registered a case against three persons for cheating five others, including a retired army man, by luring them with cars at low prices. The complainant army man, Suresh Vichare, 58, was allegedly introduced to the accused, Pankaj Kumar Thakur, by another ex-army man, Hemant Chavan.

Thakur introduced himself as a former worker of CSD canteen that sells products to defence personnel at subsidised prices, and said that he is acquainted with car agencies in Mumbai, Thane and Panvel. 

Read Also
Mumbai News: Pharma Firm, Directors Booked in ₹38 Cr Cheating Case
article-image

Nov 2021 incident

In November 2021, Thakur took an advance of Rs25,000 from Vichare and took another Rs1 lakh through NEFT for a Tata car. In December that year, he told Vichare that his car had arrived and would be available at a showroom. Vichare transferred Rs6.86 lakh to Thakur’s bank account but was told that the delivery would take another two days. 

The car, however, never arrived. In the meantime, Vichare found out that four of his colleagues had also been cheated of Rs 1.5 lakh each on the pretext of low car prices. One of them, Gurunath Sawanth, a Mumbai Port Trust employee, paid Rs15.32 lakh.

After an application in the court to register a case against Chavan, an FIR has been registered against Thakur and his associates Amit Kumar Yadav and Ramkumar Thakur.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Top Air India officials File Cheating Case Against Builder
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: SoBo Builder Duped of ₹1 Lakh With Promise to Revive 10-Year-Old Policy

Mumbai Crime: SoBo Builder Duped of ₹1 Lakh With Promise to Revive 10-Year-Old Policy

Mumbai Crime: Two Held For Posing As Doctors, Running Fake Clinic In Govandi

Mumbai Crime: Two Held For Posing As Doctors, Running Fake Clinic In Govandi

Mumbai's Water Woes Deepen: City Lakes at 31% Capacity

Mumbai's Water Woes Deepen: City Lakes at 31% Capacity

Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy: Congress Accuses BJP of Cronyism as Adani Group Wins ₹5,000 Cr...

Dharavi Redevelopment Controversy: Congress Accuses BJP of Cronyism as Adani Group Wins ₹5,000 Cr...

Palghar Gets Mental Wellness Centre

Palghar Gets Mental Wellness Centre