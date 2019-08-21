Mumbai Crime: 20-year-old man arrested for thrashing live-in girlfriend to death

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old man was arrested by Vakola police for allegedly killing his live-in 30-year-old girlfriend.

According to the Mid-Day, the accused has been identified Ramsen Curio, the woman has been identified as Marina Lalmanswami, 30. Both are residents of Mizoram. The police at first registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter, which was later converted into an FIR based on the preliminary medical report. The medical report said that the woman was brutally assaulted and later died. The report also said that the accused tried to portray it as an accident in order to escape arrest.

Both have been living together for past one-and-a-half years at the accused's flat Kalina, Santacruz East. An officer told the leading daily, "The couple was in a live-in relationship and used to fight with each other frequently. The neighbours have told us that the duo used to fight over many issues, which had intensified over the past week. The accused used to suspect the woman of infidelity."

Three days before the woman's death, both fought bitterly and the accused thrashed her badly. On Monday night, the woman's condition began to deteriorate, that is when the accused rushed her to the hospital. She was declared brought dead. The police said a case of murder has been registered.