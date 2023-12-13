Mumbai Crime: 15-Year-Old Girl, Encouraged By Neighbour, Files Case Against Father For Molestation

Mumbai Crime: 15-Year-Old Girl, Encouraged By Neighbour, Reveals Molestation Ordeal By Father | File

A 32-year-old man was arrested by the Trombay police for allegedly molesting his minor daughter. The 15-year-old victim and her brother were earlier staying with their mother in West Bengal, who separated from the accused. As the woman married another man, the siblings had no choice, but to shift with their father and their stepmother. Accordingly, the duo moved to Mumbai three months ago.

Details of the case

The girl, who studied till class 9 in West Bengal and planned to resume studies in the city, said her ordeal began a month ago. The accused laid himself next to her when she was sleeping and allegedly started touching her inappropriately. In her police statement, the minor said that she brushed off the incident, thinking she was mistaken.

From December 1 onwards, the accused started talking to her about sexual topics when nobody was around. He also tried to convince her for a physical relationship. Between December 8 and 9 when she was alone at her home, he tried grabbing her and again forced her to get intimate, said the complainant.

Girl confides in neighbour

The girl confided in a neighbourhood woman whom she was close to. She finally mustered courage and independently approached the police, thanks to the woman's encouragement. After reaching the Trombay police station, the victim narrated her father's alleged abhorrent act, while demanding justice for herself. On December 11, a FIR was registered against the accused and he was arrested the same day.

The complainant was sent for medical examination and the cops simultaneously recorded statements of her family members, including the wife of the accused, the girl's brother and the neighbour woman. The statements will be included in the chargesheet as evidence, police said.

Father booked under POCSO

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or criminal force against a woman intending to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture, act intend to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (2) (death threat) as well as provisions 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused, a Zari or embroidery Artist, was remanded to police custody for two days. He will be presented in the court again on Thursday.

After counselling sessions, the complainant has been sent to Mankhurd’s Children Home for her safety, said the police.