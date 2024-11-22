Mumbai: CR Announces 10 Special Trains Between CSMT And Nagpur For Railway Recruitment Board Examination Candidates

Central Railway announces 10 special trains between CSMT and Nagpur for RRB examination candidates | Representational Image

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the operation of 10 special train trips between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Nagpur to facilitate candidates appearing for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination.

According to CR, train number 01103 RRB special will depart from CSMT at 3:30 pm and arrive at Nagpur at 10:50 am the next day. Similarly in return direction train number 01104 RRB special will depart from Nagpur at 1:30 pm and arrive at CSMT at 04:10 am the next day.

The special trains, numbered 01103 and 01104, will run daily from November 23 to 27 and November 24 to 28, respectively.

"The special trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Jalamb, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha in both directions" said an official.

The trains will comprise two AC-3 Tier, eight Sleeper Class, and eight Second Class seating coaches, including two Brake Vans. Bookings for the special trains are already started at all computerized reservation centers and on the website irctc.co.in.