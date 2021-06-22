Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination drive for 18 to 30 years to begin today

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be resuming its COVID-19 vaccination drive for all between 18 and 30 years of age from today (June 23). However, it will be limiting the number of beneficiaries and vaccine centres to prevent crowding. This comes after the Maharashtra government, on Monday, decided to vaccinate people aged 18 and above in the state for free. Civic officials said all the civic-run centres will administer vaccines to 18 years and above only if they have booked a slot through the Co-WIN portal. No walk-ins will be allowed at any centre.

On June 19, the state government had started vaccinating people in the 30 to 44 age group, nearly a month after free immunisation for the 18-44 age group was put on hold.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day, more than 1 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday. According to the data, 1.13 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated at the 382 centres, of which 80,932 beneficiaries were in the 18 to 44 years age group, 33 were lactating mothers and 233 were international students, professionals or Tokyo Olympic athletes.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said that they will be resuming the vaccination drive for all above 18 years of age and it will be done on a 50:50 ratio, wherein 50 per cent will be done via online booking and 50 per cent will be done on a walk-in basis..

“Considering all the aspects, we have taken the decision to resume the vaccination drive for 18 years and above. Priority will be given to beneficiaries with a booked slot on the Co-WIN portal,” he said.

BMC had suspended its vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group on May 12, owing to shortage of vaccines. However, the central government has announced that it would supply 75 per cent of the vaccine requirement. “The supply of vaccines has been better in June as compared to May. As of today, BMC has a stock of around 2,00,000 vaccines, which will last for around 5 to 6 days,” Kakani added.

Further, the civic body has also decided to vaccinate on priority ‘potential superspreaders’ or those who are in touch with multiple people daily in order to control the spread of COVID-19 amid the threat of a third wave.