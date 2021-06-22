Mumbai: Doctor accused in Kandivali society fake vaccine drive seeks pre-arrest bail

A doctor running an institute in Kandivili and accused in the fake vaccination fraud in the Hiranandani Heritage housing society in the area, on Tuesday approached the Dindoshi sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

Dr. Manish Tripathi, the Kandivili police claim, has been absconding since the society registered a police complaint in the matter. In his plea filed through advocate Adil Khatri, Tripathi called himself a scapegoat and said that the police are trying to protect owners of Shivam Hospital, its owners and their son, who are involved.

In the drive held on 30 May, when 390 residents claimed to be administered fake vaccines, they were told that doctors from Shivam Hospital had come to administer the vaccines as those of another hospital that they believed was conducting the drive, could not make it.

Tripathi said he is falsely implicated, with the intention to cause disrepute to him and humiliate him on social media. A co-accused Mahendra Singh, he said, has misled the housing society by associating him with Shivam hospital. He said his institute runs from the premises of the hospital, but it is run by one Dr. Pataria. He said Singh, in doing so, was trying to save the hospital of which he had been a former employee.