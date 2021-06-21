Mumbai: Kandivali fake vaccination drive accused files pre-arrest bail

Mumbai: A former employee Rajesh Pandey of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) has filed an anticipatory bail plea before a Dindoshi sessions court in connection with the fake vaccination drive in a Kandivali housing society in which 390 residents were given fake Covishield vaccines.

Pandey, who is yet to be arrested, was the face of the vaccination drive for the Kandivali housing society and has been booked for cheating, impersonation, forgery and adulteration under the IPC.

He was sacked a day later by the hospital after the fraud came to light. A resident of the society, whose father had undergone a surgery in the KDAH had got acquainted with Pandey and had sought to know if a vaccination drive could be arranged in the complex. Pandey then allegedly got in touch with one Mahendra Singh, who is supposedly the mastermind behind the fraud.