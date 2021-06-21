Maharashtra records major drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths; recovery rate rises to 95.89%

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,270 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,24,398. Besides, 94 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,18,313. This is a major drop as compared to yesterday's numbers. The state had recorded 9,361 cases and 190 deaths on Sunday.

13,758 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 57,33,215. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.89%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.

Currently, 6,71,685 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 people are in institutional quarantine.