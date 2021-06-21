Maharashtra records major drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths; recovery rate rises to 95.89%

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,270 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 1,24,398. Besides, 94 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,18,313. This is a major drop as compared to yesterday's numbers. The state had recorded 9,361 cases and 190 deaths on Sunday.
13,758 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 57,33,215. The recovery rate in the state rose to 95.89%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.98%.
Currently, 6,71,685 people are in home quarantine and 4,472 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1473 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 488 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1285 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2362 new cases, Aurangabad circle 171, Latur circle 273, Akola circle 144, and Nagpur circle recorded 74 new COVID-19 cases.
