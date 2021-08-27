Mumbai: Covid-19 may also cause temporary facial paralysis

Coronavirus has been linked to severe neurological complications like brain fog, encephalitis or meningitis. But now, it is additionally causing temporary facial paralysis, referred to as Bell’s palsy in many patients.

Bell’s palsy is a sudden weakness of muscles on one half of the face due to inflammation caused by the infection. Doctors said there has been a surge in the number of people suffering from Bell’s palsy. During the first wave, they used to treat one or two patients in four to five months, but now they are getting at least four patients a month.

A patient visited the Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, with one-sided paralysis of the face and had incomplete closure of eyes, difficulty in eating, dropping off the face, and other impaired facial movements. He was successfully treated with medicines and physiotherapy and was completely cured within three weeks. There are many patients like him who have encountered this neurological complication during the second wave of Covid-19.

Dr Vinith Karanth, consulting physiotherapist at Zen Multispeciality Hospital said the facial nerve controls the action of facial muscles. In Bell’s palsy, it stops sending signals to facial muscles, which cause paralysis/ weakness of the muscles for a short time, and either of the edges can get affected. This can be due to impaired immunity, which is commonly seen in patients after coronavirus infection.

He said, “Since last year, there has been a drastic rise in the number of Bell’s palsy cases coming to the physiotherapy department, particularly patients with a history of Covid-19 infection.” He said even asymptomatic patients who have recovered from Covid can suffer from Bell’s palsy.

“Along with the medical management of steroids and anti-virals, physiotherapy management which incorporates stimulation of the facial with therapeutic currents and facial exercises helps in faster recovery. Facial nerve stimulation helps to revive the muscular tonus of the flabby facial muscles. Early diagnosis and timely intervention are the keys to manage this condition promptly,” concluded Dr. Karanth.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 01:32 AM IST