e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

The assembly constituency from where Rana was elected is reserved for scheduled castes. The MP, who was embroiled in Hanuman Chalisa row, claimed that she was from scheduled caste and thus stood for election.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 12:01 PM IST
article-image
MP Navneet Rana | PTI

Mumbai: Magistrate court in city has issued non-bailable warrants against independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana and her father in caste certificate issue, stated a India Today report.

According to the report, this is the second NBW issued against her and her father this year.

The assembly constituency from where Rana was elected is reserved for scheduled castes. The MP, who was embroiled in Hanuman Chalisa row, claimed that she was from scheduled caste and thus stood for election.

However, a case was registered against her and her father at a police station in Mulund, Mumbai for fraudulently obtaining caste certificate by forging her school-leaving certificate. A chargesheet was filed against Rana and her father Harbhajan Singh Ram Singh Kundles.

Read Also
Major setback for Maharashtra MP Navneet Kaur Rana as Bombay HC imposes fine Rs 2 lakh over fake...
article-image

Reportedly, the Bombay High Court had cancelled her caste certificate in June last year and was fined Rs 2 lakh for submitting a fake caste certificate.

The court had observed that she got caste certificate fraudulently validated by producing fabricated documents and it was cancelled.

Division bench of Justices RD Dhanuka and VG Bisht observed her claim of belonging to 'Mochi' caste was made with intention to obtain benefits available to candidate from SC category.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Andheri Subway is BMC's next monsoon project

Mumbai updates: Andheri Subway is BMC's next monsoon project

Navi Mumbai: Youth, roaming naked in city, held for theft

Navi Mumbai: Youth, roaming naked in city, held for theft

Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

Mumbai court issues non-bailable warrant against MP Navneet Rana, her father

Navi Mumbai: NMMC employs trans community members to spread awareness on waste segregation in city

Navi Mumbai: NMMC employs trans community members to spread awareness on waste segregation in city

Maharashtra health dept to use mobile app to bring transparency in staff transfer

Maharashtra health dept to use mobile app to bring transparency in staff transfer