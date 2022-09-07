e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Court directs Nawab Malik to be taken for renal scan

Mumbai: Court directs Nawab Malik to be taken for renal scan

He is to be taken to the centre at his own expense on Sep 12 as per the court’s direction.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:04 PM IST
article-image
Jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik | PTI

A special court on Tuesday directed Arthur Road jail authorities to take NCP leader Nawab Malik for a renal scan to a Ghatkopar diagnosis centre permitting his application for the same.

He is to be taken to the centre at his own expense on Sep 12 as per the court’s direction.

Malik had made the plea as though an earlier order had permitted him to be taken for the purpose, he could not be taken as he had high fever at the time.

The court considered this and permitted his plea.

Read Also
For smoking on plane, Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against influencer Bobby Kataria
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case

Mumbai updates: Kamaal R Khan gets bail in controversial tweets case

Mumbai: Court directs Nawab Malik to be taken for renal scan

Mumbai: Court directs Nawab Malik to be taken for renal scan

Navi Mumbai: No foul play in 42-year-old carpenter's death inside Kharghar police station

Navi Mumbai: No foul play in 42-year-old carpenter's death inside Kharghar police station

Mumbai: 2 arrested by CGST in two separate cases of ITC fraud

Mumbai: 2 arrested by CGST in two separate cases of ITC fraud

Thane: Man seriously injures his eyes, nose while bursting crackers during Ganesh Visarjan

Thane: Man seriously injures his eyes, nose while bursting crackers during Ganesh Visarjan