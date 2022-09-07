Mumbai: Court directs Nawab Malik to be taken for renal scan

Jailed NCP leader Nawab Malik | PTI

A special court on Tuesday directed Arthur Road jail authorities to take NCP leader Nawab Malik for a renal scan to a Ghatkopar diagnosis centre permitting his application for the same.

He is to be taken to the centre at his own expense on Sep 12 as per the court’s direction.

Malik had made the plea as though an earlier order had permitted him to be taken for the purpose, he could not be taken as he had high fever at the time.

The court considered this and permitted his plea.