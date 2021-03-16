Mumbai: Court denies bail to Anuj Keshwani in SSR drugs case

Mumbai: A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) on Friday rejected the bail application filed by an accused Anuj Keshwani in the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput which he had filed on the ground that the chargesheet was not filed within the stipulated time.

His plea said that chargesheet was not filed within 180 days of his arrest, as is required under the NDPS law when the quantity of drugs seized is claimed to be commercial quantity.

Keshwani’s advocate had argued that the court has also not taken cognizance of it. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had argued that the application is filed only on technicality as the chargesheet had been filed before the Sessions department and it is under scrutiny. Further, it said that the complaint is voluminous containing digital evidence such as chats, videos, mobile CDR and mobile tower locations of accused.