SSR Case: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer calls NCB's chargesheet a 'damp squib'

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a voluminous 11,400-page chargesheet along with over 50,000 pages in digital form before a special court in Mumbai in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s advocate responded calling the chargesheet “a damp squib standing on foundation of inadmissible evidence”.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde was referring to statements of accused persons recorded by the NCB officers under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The Supreme Court in a ruling last year had held that statements recorded under this provision were inadmissible as evidence in court and could not be treated as confessional statements.

“The chargesheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence and statements recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act even after the Supreme Court Judgement in Toofan Singh,” said Maneshinde.

The NCB has charged Rhea under Sec 27A of the NDPS Act which pertains to ‘financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders’. Referring to the Bombay HC’s order while granting Rhea bail, he said that the HC at the stage of bail had found no prima facie material of alleged financing of drugs trade. “We will have the last laugh,” he said.

Regarding the chargesheet being voluminous, he said it was “expected” and added that “All efforts of the NCB were directed towards Rhea to somehow rope her in”.