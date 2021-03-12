SSR drugs case: Anuj Keshwani files for bail; says chargesheet not filed in stipulated time

Mumbai: Anuj Keshwani, one of the eight accused (who are still in judicial custody) in the drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, filed a bail plea on Wednesday before a special court, stating that the chargesheet was not filed within the stipulated 180 days.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had, on March 5, filed a voluminous 11,700 pages chargesheet in the case with an additional 50,000 pages in digital form. In the plea filed through his advocates Trivankumar Karnani and Gayatri Gokhale, Keshwani, from whom the agency has claimed to have recovered commercial quantity of drugs and called a peddler, said that his detention is illegal in view of the chargesheet not being filed within time. He is, thus, entitled for default or statutory bail, it states.

His plea has claimed that he should have been supplied a copy of the chargesheet within the stipulated 180 days, which has not been done. “We have moved for bail on the grounds that the chargesheet has not been filed and cognisance has not been taken by the court yet,” said advocate Karnani.

The advocate added that merely dumping the chargesheet on the 180th day cannot be interpreted as the chargesheet being filed. In January, this year, Keshwani had filed his first bail plea since his arrest in the case. In this plea, he had said that as per the recent Supreme Court ruling, Section 67 of the NDPS Act (which gives powers to officers to record ‘confessional’ statements) was not applicable at the pre-trial stage. He had also sought parity with other coaccused who have got bail. This plea is yet to be decided.