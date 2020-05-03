Mumbai: Court allows pre-arrest bail of doctor in assault complaint by wife

Mumbai: A lockdown court last week allowed an anticipatory bail plea on conditions of a homoeopath doctor who has been accused by his wife, a teacher, of assault and criminal intimidation.

While allowing the 58-year-old’s pre-arrest bail plea, the court has asked the doctor Vijay Jessani, who has a clinic in Santacruz West, to attend the police station every day for 15 days. Thereafter, he has been directed to attend the police station as and when required and to co-operate in the investigation.

“The applicant will not in any manner, reside in the house with the applicant. He will not break the peace and cause disturbance,” Additional Sessions Judge PV Ghule said in her order, while allowing the plea.

Jessani’s wife, a teacher had lodged a complaint against him on April 29. Additional Public Prosecutor Ramesh Siroya said that the pair have a 25-year-old son, a married daughter of 28 years and that they have matrimonial disputes due to which they are residing separate since a year. The wife has lodged a divorce petition in the family court too, the court noted.

As per the complaint lodged by the wife, on April 27, when she was cooking, Jessani started having a verbal spat with her and holding her hand, he dragged her out of the main door. Early morning the following day, Jessani allegedly knocked at her door and started verbally and physically abusing her and threatened to kill and burn her. She then lodged a police complaint.

Judge Ghule observed in her order that the applicant is a doctor aged 58 years, the complainant a schoolteacher and that a divorce case is pending. “The husband and wife are not in cordial relation…They also have dispute regarding transferring of flat. It is seen that as the divorce petition is pending, they are not residing together. Custodial interrogation of the applicant is not required by police.”