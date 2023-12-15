Mumbai Couple Scams Ex-Cop Relative Of ₹24 Lakh; Police Launch Investigation

Representational photo |

A couple has been booked by the police for allegedly cheating a relative, an ex-cop, to the tune of Rs. 24 lakhs.

The victim, a 61-year-old man named Bajrang Vanjari, a resident of Pestom Sagar in Chembur, approached the police on Thursday. He served as a police sub-inspector before retiring. According to his statement, the accused man, Saurav Bokare, is the son of his wife's sister. Saurav's wife, Vaishnavi, is the second accused in the case.

Vanjari said that the trio, including his sister-in-law named Sangeeta Bokare, frequently visited his house. Since 2016, the ex-cop said, he financially helped Sangeeta and Saurav for their eye-related treatment and operation at a Colaba-based ophthalmologist. When they had an appointment with the doctor, Saurav and his wife Vaishnavi stayed at Vanjari's house for months.

Victim notices unknown transactions made from his bank account

In May this year, Vanjari had visited his bank for some personal reason when he happened to check his bank statement to review the transactions and balance. During which, he noticed that between January to April, several transactions were made from his bank to an unknown bank account via online transfer, Google Pay, Phone Pay, and PayTM. The total amount gone from his account during this period was Rs. 16,73,107, he said.

Confused at first, one day Vanjari noticed that his 6-year-old son was playing on Vanjari's phone and caught Saurav, slyly and sweetly, asking the child to give the phone for some time. This is when he realized who is behind all the transactions, he said.

Accused stole phone and made bank transactions

In his statement, Vanjari further added that Saurav and his wife stole the phone, removed the SIM Card, and placed it in their own phone to access Vanjari's bank accounts - both personal and his another account where his pension money is credited. Between April 17 to May 30, another transaction of Rs. 7,91,005 - at different amounts - was cleared off Vanjari's bank accounts. Later Vanjari realised the account where the money was being transferred was a man, a friend of Saurav.

After transferring the money, they tend to hand the phone back to Vanjari's son, he said.

Victim seeks police help

Vanjari on Thursday registered a case at Tilak Nagar police station. An official at the police station confirmed that no arrests have been made yet, but they have initiated an extensive probe for the same. Saurav and his wife Vaishnavi have been slapped with charges under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.