Mumbai: Corbevax shortage at BMC vax centres

Mumbai: While the Centre is pushing for Covid booster shots, the BMC-run vaccine centres are facing a dearth of Corbevax, which was approved for emergency use and meant to inoculate children in the age group 12-15 years. However, the civic body has informed the state about a shortage of vaccines but still, they have not received fresh stock.

Vaccination centres are being advised to offer Corbevax as a heterogeneous booster dose but beneficiaries are not keen on mixing vaccines. According to the BMC dashboard, around 1,97,510 children aged 12-15 years had taken their first dose and 1,28,850 others got their second dose until Dec 5. The city has 3.5-4 lakh children in this age group.

“With the flattening of the pandemic curve, the demand for doses has dropped but those who want to take the shot are returning from vaccination centres without taking the dose due to shortage of Corbevax vials,” said the BMC health official.

On Aug 8, the Union Health Ministry had approved the Hyderabad-based Biological E's Corbevax as a precautionary dose based on the recommendations made by the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. As per the guidelines, one can take Corbevax as a booster dose after the completion of six months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield for those aged above 18 years.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Sachin Desai said they are facing a huge shortage of Covid vaccines, and have been asking for replenishment. “We are waiting for fresh stock as most children are being inoculated with Corbevax,” he said.

